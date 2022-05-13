Skip to Content
News 11 Weather Authority: Heating surge

May 13th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The much anticipated "heat jump" is taking place here in the Desert Southwest.

Both Yuma and El Centro have seen mercury numbers climb more than 10 degrees from Thursday to Friday.

High 80 degree highs have surged up to the high 90s and even a few isolated 100 degree temperatures to close out the workweek.

A strong high pressure ridge from the South is providing the mercury muscle that will continue to flex into this weekend.

We will likely be feeling daytime highs rise up to 105 degrees by Saturday.

