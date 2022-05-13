Here comes the heat!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our temperatures are on the rise starting today! By the afternoon we will be warmer than what we felt yesterday with our afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

It will only continue to warm up as a ridge of high pressure will strengthen and we will experience another round of triple digits this weekend.

We will have a hotter than usual weekend with temperatures 10 degrees above normal. Make sure to lather up on sunscreen as we will see plenty of sunshine and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.