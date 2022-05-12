Skip to Content
today at 4:08 AM
Published 7:19 AM

Warming back up with hotter days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we will be slightly warmer than what we felt yesterday however we are remaining below normal. It will be another enjoyable day to get outside before our expected warmer days.

We can expect breezy conditions this morning with possible wind gusts up to 20 MPH. Come the afternoon winds will lighten up, but we will still feel a light breeze.

Our temperatures are on the rise and by the weekend we will have another round of triple-digit temperatures.

Melissa Zaremba

