First Alert Forecast: An uncomfortable weekend?

Local temperatures are expected to exceed the norm by 10 to 15 degrees into this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Slightly below normal temperatures will continue through today with highs remaining just shy of 90 degrees. Thereafter, high pressure will build over the region Friday and into the weekend, leading to a significant warmup. High temperatures across the lower deserts are expected to surpass 100 degrees beginning Saturday and likely continuing through the first half of next week.  

