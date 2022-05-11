News 11 Weather Authority: Temporary cooling

May 10th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Perhaps what will be one of the last of the strong low pressure systems this Spring season is already ushering in cooler than normal mercury for this time of year.

Daytime highs on this Tuesday have only peaked to the 85 to 89 degree range.

But consequently, the winds were also a factor with gust ranging from 24 to 35 miles per hour in most areas.

There's even a Wind Advisory posted in Western Imperial County, that also includes Ocotillo.

The climate will be at it's coolest tomorrow, with daytime highs only peaking in the low 80s, before we feel our temperatures surge into the 100s by the end of the week.

Higher mercury numbers are even expected for the coming weekend.