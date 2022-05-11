News 11 Weather Authority: Last cool breath

May 11th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An abnormally large low pressure disturbance continues to affect the Interior West, and give our area much cooler than normal feelings for the month of May.

On this Wednesday, we only had our daytime high reach the 82 to 84 degree mark, which is close to 10 degrees below our normal high temperature readings for this time of year.

As this massive system continues to trek to the East, a strong high pressure ridge from the South will emerge and give an fast rise to our mercury numbers in the days ahead.

Our daytime highs will surge, landing in the range between 100 to 105 degree by the time we reach the upcoming weekend.

As we continue to transition to the upcoming Summer months, it may mark the end of cooling trends that we have known this Spring season.