Cooler today with another warm up on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will be slightly cooler than what we felt so far this week. By the afternoon our temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal but staying comfortable. We will see partly cloudy skies with conditions staying seasonably dry.

It will be breezier by the afternoon and through the evening with expected wind gusts of 20 to 25 MPH.

Starting tomorrow our temperatures will slowly start to warm back up and by the weekend we will experience another round of triple-digit temperatures.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

