Cooler today with another warm up on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will be slightly cooler than what we felt so far this week. By the afternoon our temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal but staying comfortable. We will see partly cloudy skies with conditions staying seasonably dry.

It will be breezier by the afternoon and through the evening with expected wind gusts of 20 to 25 MPH.

Starting tomorrow our temperatures will slowly start to warm back up and by the weekend we will experience another round of triple-digit temperatures.