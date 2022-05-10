First Alert Forecast: An uncomfortable change

Temps will continue to be below average through the week until the weekend, when we start to see extended triple digits

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - An expansive trough of low pressure over the Western U.S. will continue to provide slightly below normal temperatures and dry conditions over our region through Thursday. Winds will also be quite breezy during the daytime hours through Wednesday,

particularly across the Arizona high terrain. High pressure will eventually build across the region late in the week, resulting in a quick warming trend and high temperatures across the lower deserts climbing to above 100 degrees by Saturday