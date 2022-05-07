News 11 Weather Authority: 100 degree sizzle

May 6th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest Spring-time ridge of high pressure has sprung our daytime highs into the low 100s throughout the Desert Southwest.

The Imperial Valley had mercury numbers that climbed as high as 105 degrees, while Yuma itself officially topped off at 101 degrees.

As we roll into Mother's Day weekend, expect a turnaround to happen by Sunday, with winds picking up and temperatures beginning to slide back into the 90s.

The Imperial Valley is slated to have Wind Advisories for both Saturday and Sunday.

The mercury slide could briefly drop our highs into the low 80s, before a quick rebound takes place by the end of next week.