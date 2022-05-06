The heat is on! Temperatures are on the rise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's heating up! We will be warmer than what we felt yesterday with temperatures about 10-degrees above normal our average to today's date is 91-degrees. We have a chance to reach our first triple-digit temperatures of the year.

We could experience afternoon breezes with winds of 10 to 15 MPH. Stronger gusts will start to develop this evening in Imperial Valley with wind gusts of 20 to 25 MPH.

Strong and gusty winds will appear tomorrow in Imperial Valley with possible wind gusts up to 45 MPH. There's a Wind Advisory for Imperial valley that will go into effect from 3 PM until 11 PM Saturday (TOMORROW). Be aware of blowing dust and sand.

Chances for triple digits continue tomorrow with gusty winds for Imperial Valley through Monday and stronger winds will rejoin in Yuma areas on Sunday. Mother's day will be windy and cooler with even cooler temperatures by next week.