News 11 Weather Authority: Nearing the apex

May 5th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On this Cinco De Mayo, our temperatures continue to climb due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure.

While Yuma officially topped off at 97 degrees, El Centro did reach the 100 degree mark.

As we roll into Friday, expect the triple digit highs to become more common throughout the area.

By Mother's Day, another Spring system will bring in hefty wind gusts and another significant temperature drop; that might not hit it's low point until early next week.