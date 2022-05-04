News 11 Weather Authority: Slow rise

May 4th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the latest upper level disturbance barrels it's way to the Midwest, high pressure from the West continues to work it's way into our area.

Despite this, our mercury numbers are not rising very fast to this point, with daytime high only topping off between 93 to 95 degrees area wide.

But, by Cinco De Mayo we should get a strong mercury lift, with highs peaking in the neighborhood of 99 to 101 degrees.

The triple digit highs should remain on both Friday and Saturday, before another series of disturbances will bring hefty wind gusts and milder air into our area during the 2nd full week of the month.