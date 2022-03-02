Warmer today along with some clouds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A calm day for our Wednesday with lighter winds. We will increase in cloud cover by the afternoon, but our conditions are staying dry.

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week as our temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. Our temperatures will be above average about 10 degrees until tomorrow.

Temperatures will stay warm for now before our expected cool down. By Friday temperatures will drop and we will eventually be dealing with temperatures about 10 degrees below our normal. Heading into the weekend we'll be back to chilly temperatures with stronger winds.