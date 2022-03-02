Skip to Content
Local Forecast
March 1, 2022
Warmer today along with some clouds

KYMA Weather Authority

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A calm day for our Wednesday with lighter winds. We will increase in cloud cover by the afternoon, but our conditions are staying dry.

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week as our temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. Our temperatures will be above average about 10 degrees until tomorrow.

Temperatures will stay warm for now before our expected cool down. By Friday temperatures will drop and we will eventually be dealing with temperatures about 10 degrees below our normal. Heading into the weekend we'll be back to chilly temperatures with stronger winds.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

