First Alert Forecast: Rain by Friday?

Cooler air fills the Desert Southwest starting on Friday bringing with it, a possibility of rain in portions of the viewing area

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will remain above normal through Thursday with afternoon highs mainly in the mid 80s across the lower deserts. A cold front will then move through the region early on Friday

bringing temperatures down to and then even below normal over the weekend. Breezy to locally windy conditions will also return, particularly on Friday and Saturday.