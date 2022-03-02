Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:45 PM

First Alert Forecast: Rain by Friday?

Cooler air fills the Desert Southwest starting on Friday bringing with it, a possibility of rain in portions of the viewing area

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  Temperatures will remain above normal through Thursday with afternoon highs mainly in the mid 80s across the lower deserts. A  cold front will then move through the region early on Friday  
bringing temperatures down to and then even below normal over the weekend. Breezy to locally windy conditions will also return, particularly on Friday and Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

