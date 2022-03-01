Starting March unseasonably warm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy first day of March and Meteorological Spring! The official day of spring won't start until March 20th, however, we are starting a new month with above-normal temperatures. Our average is 76 degrees and our temperatures will rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Winds will stay light for today so hopefully, it will help keep us a little cooler as our winds speeds will be 10 to 15 MPH.

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep the Desert Southwest warm as our temperatures will continue to be above normal by 10 degrees or more until Thursday.

Tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day of the week as our temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. We will increase in cloud cover by tomorrow, but our conditions will continue to remain dry. Make sure to drink extra water to stay hydrated.