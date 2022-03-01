Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
February 28, 2022 9:46 AM
Published 7:13 AM

Starting March unseasonably warm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy first day of March and Meteorological Spring! The official day of spring won't start until March 20th, however, we are starting a new month with above-normal temperatures. Our average is 76 degrees and our temperatures will rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Winds will stay light for today so hopefully, it will help keep us a little cooler as our winds speeds will be 10 to 15 MPH.

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep the Desert Southwest warm as our temperatures will continue to be above normal by 10 degrees or more until Thursday.

Tomorrow is expected to be the hottest day of the week as our temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. We will increase in cloud cover by tomorrow, but our conditions will continue to remain dry. Make sure to drink extra water to stay hydrated.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021. Melissa is a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

She graduated from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2021, earning her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content