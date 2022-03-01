Skip to Content
Local Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot then chilly?

Expect temperatures to kiss close to 90 on Wednesday before dipping to the high 60's by Friday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -   Temperatures will remain above normal through Thursday with afternoon highs in the 80s across our lower deserts. A cold front will move through the region on Thursday night. Behind it, cooler air will quickly return to the Southwest beginning Friday through the weekend. Breezy conditions will also return, particularly on Friday and Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

