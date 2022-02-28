A warming trend to start off the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We are starting the week with some clouds and temperatures are not as chilly as we would normally be. Our average high is 76 degrees and by the afternoon we will see those 80 degree temperatures make a return. We are wrapping up the month of February with a warm last day.

Winds will stay breezy for today as light winds from the North will keep our wind speeds 10 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH. Lighter winds for the Imperial Valley as winds will favor the North West with speeds 5 to 10 MPH.

A strong ridge of high pressure is keeping the Desert Southwest warm and dry. We will be dealing with above-normal temperatures until Thursday.

Starting a new month with warmer temperatures by tomorrow as we will be in the mid and upper 80s. Make sure to stay hydrated because we do have the potential to reach even low 90s by the middle of the week.