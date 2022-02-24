Calmer conditions and slowly warming back up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A much calmer day ahead, but a cold front is still keeping temperatures in the Desert Southwest pretty chilly. Our average is 75 degrees and we'll be well below normal as our expected high for today will be in the low 60s.

Clear and sunny skies along with dry conditions for today. Winds will also be much lighter than what we've been dealing with all week with speeds 10 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures will warm up again as a ridge of high pressure starts to build over the region through this upcoming weekend. By next week we will be dealing with above-normal temperatures in the 80s and could even experience temperatures in the low 90s.