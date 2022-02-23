Morning showers along with chilly temperatures and windy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A current weather system is bringing in morning showers for the Desert Southwest. Heavier rain and snow will continue to spread eastward across Northern Arizona.

Later this morning our expected rain will come to an end, but the clouds will be sticking around throughout the day. Skies are expected to clear up by the evening. We will be dealing with below-normal temperatures as we will be in the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon.

Our winds will continue once again for both Imperial and Yuma areas. Winds speeds will be 20 to 30 MPH with occasional gusts over 40 MPH.

By tomorrow much calmer conditions are expected and a lot more sunshine, but our temperatures will still be pretty chilly even for our afternoons. As our week continues, we will start to slowly warm up and see above-normal temperatures again.