Winds continue with cooler temperatures and rain chances by tomorrow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds continue! A Wind Advisory for Imperial Valley goes in place from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. PST tonight for wind gusts over 40 MPH. Blowing Dust Advisory also goes in place for Imperial Valley from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. tonight.

Winds will pick up quickly in the Imperial Valley with wind speeds 25 to 35 MPH and gusts over 40 MPH. Yuma won't be as gusty but will be staying breezy with winds 15 to 25 MPH and occasionally could experience gusts over 40 MPH.

Today we will be dealing with cooler temperatures and below normal our average is 75 degrees with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Stronger winds by the evening for the Imperial Valley with gusts over 40 MPH. Wind Advisory is set to expire by 9 p.m. tonight. Areas in Yuma will continue to remain breezy for now with stronger winds expected tomorrow.

As our current weather system continues we do have chances to see some rain showers for the Desert Southwest early tomorrow morning. It will be a good time to dust off your umbrella for those expected morning showers.

Chillier temperatures are also in our forecast for tomorrow as we have a cold front bringing us cooler temperatures. We will be below our normal by 10 degrees or more as we will be in the lower 60s for tomorrow. Make sure to grab a sweater or jacket.