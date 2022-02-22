News 11 Weather Authority: Impending rain

February 22nd, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the latest Winter weather system is in the process of rolling through our region overnight, the possibility of rain lingers.

For a 2nd consecutive day, we've had enough wind capacity to enact a Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory in the Imperial Valley.

Wind gusts topped 43 miles per hour in the El Centro area earlier today with overall daytime high temperatures only reaching the mid to high 60s.

Overnight and into Wednesday morning, we're expecting .01" to .10" of rainfall.

Beyond this, expect the weather to clear out the rest of the coming day.