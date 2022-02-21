News 11 Weather Authority: Hefty winds

February 21st, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A potent disturbance is bringing in a shot of cooler air and some heavy winds into our area to kick off the final week of the month of February.

The National Weather Service has enacted a Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory for most of Imperial County; and both are expected to expire at 10 pm and 8 pm Pacific Time respectively.

Winds have gusted as high as 48 miles per hour in El Centro alone.

Overall daytime high temperatures have slid into the low 70s and high 60s on this Monday, with mercury numbers expected to continue dropping over the course of the next couple of days.

There's even another Wind Advisory expected for Imperial County on Tuesday.

Beyond this, another approaching system is expected to bring more wind and even significant chances of rain to our area from overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.