Gusty winds for Presidents day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Windy conditions return for our Presidents day. There is a Wind Advisory that will go into effect today at noon until 9 p.m. PST and 10 p.m. MST for Imperial County for gusts over 40 MPH. With these gusty winds, there's also a Blowing Dust Advisory for the Imperial valley starting 10 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. tonight.

Expect stronger winds for Southeast Calif. with wind speeds 20 to 35 MPH and gusts over 40 MPH. Areas in the Imperial Valley will continue to deal with windy conditions through the afternoon and later tonight. Yuma areas won't be as gusty but will be breezy during the day with wind speeds of 15 to 25 MPH.

Lots of sunshine and clear skies for today however with the gusty winds we could see hazy skies. Temperatures are starting to cool off as we will be in the low 70s and our average is 74 degrees for this time of year.

Winds will continue for tonight, especially for the Imperial Valley as wind gusts will be over 40 MPH. Stronger winds will start to develop in Yuma areas later in the afternoon and occasionally be met with wind gusts over 40 MPH as well. Winds are expected to continue as we go into tomorrow.

Tomorrow we could see some clouds, as well as some precipitation, bringing in some chances to deal with some light rain. We aren't expected to deal with heavy storms however, the Weather Authority team will be keeping a close eye on and bring any updates if a bigger storm cell does develop. Just keep in mind rain is possible.