Staying cool and breezy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are staying cooler and near normal for today. A cold front is keeping the Desert Southwest cool for now before we warm back up.

By our afternoon, the high will be in the low 70s along with clear and sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will cool off even more by our evening as we will drop into the low and mid 40s. Bundle up and grab a jacket as our mornings and nights will continue to be chilly.

Breezy conditions will continue for today as our winds will be 15 to 25 MPH with occasional gusts up to 30 MPH, especially for the Yuma area. We will stay breezy this morning through late afternoon with much calmer winds later tonight.

A slow warming trend will start tomorrow as we will start to deal with warmer temperatures and by Saturday we can expect 80 degree temperatures yet again for our President's Day weekend.