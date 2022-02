February 17th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - 2 days after a strong storm system brought heavy wind into our area, the cold air pocket continues to linger in our area.

Because of this, the cooler than normal feelings continue; with daytime highs only reaching the low 70s on this Thursday.

Temperatures should reach near normal for Friday and continue to rise into the weekend, thanks to a slow developing ridge of high pressure.