Staying breezy with cooler temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have a lower pressure system bringing the Desert Southwest cooler temperatures. Chilly conditions will continue for the next few days before another expected warm up.

Much calmer winds today than what we experienced yesterday, the Imperial Valley's highest gust reached 55 MPH and Yuma's highest gust was 36 MPH. For today we will stay breezy today with gusts 20 to 25 MPH.

Lots of more sunshine is expected today and temperatures slightly below our normal our average is 73 degrees and afternoon high will be in the lower 70s.

Stronger winds will occur throughout the day and by the evening especially for the Imperial Valley. Lighter winds are expected for tomorrow.