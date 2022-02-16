News 11 Weather Authority: Chilly aftermath

February 16th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A day after the latest weather system provided a wind barrage for our area, we are basking in the cooler aftermath.

Daytime highs have dropped between 10-15 degrees from 2 days ago, only landing in the high 60s to low 70s.

The residual cool air pocket will fade out by the end of the week, with high temps rising back into the high 70s.

But, by early next week another disturbance will usher in more wind, Winter-like feelings and even a slight chance of light rain showers.