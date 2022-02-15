News 11 Weather Authority: Heavy winds and blowing dust

February 15th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A strong upper level system has brought heavy winds to our area.

The heavy winds have prompted the National Weather Service to enact several different advisories, including wind and blowing dust advisories.

While Yuma County has undergone an Air Quality Alert, while Imperial County has seen an extended Dust Storm Warning.

El Centro had peak wind gusts up to 54 miles per hour, a category within the range of damaging winds; with visibility levels down to a little more than a mile.

Meanwhile, in Yuma, the visibility has been as low as 3 miles with wind gusts climbing up as high as 35 miles per hour.

The outgoing system will keep cooler than normal temperatures in our area for the next couple of days.