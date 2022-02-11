Warmer today! The 80s are sticking with us through Super Bowl weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday our high temperature reached 84 degrees and today we will be even warmer as we jump into the upper 80s. Come the evening, temperatures will start to cool off just a bit. Overall, our weather conditions will stay dry with clear skies.

Winds are much calmer today but will still remain light with speeds of 10 to 15 MPH. Hopefully, that light breeze will help us stay cool as we deal with warmer temperatures.

As we go into the weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure will keep us warm as we continue to deal with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above our average of 73 degrees during this time of year. If you are heading to Calif. for the weekend, parts of the state will be dealing with even warmer conditions.

The 80s will be with us through our weekend as tomorrow we will be in the mid and upper 80s. We will continue to deal with calm and dry conditions for our Super Bowl weekend, so if you have any outdoor plans make sure to fill up your water bottles to stay hydrated. Cooler temperatures are expected to make a return by the middle of next week.