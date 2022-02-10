Temperatures on the rise as we continue to stay in the 80s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting off the morning pretty breezy. We have strong North winds with speeds of 10 to 15 MPH along with stronger gusts up to 30 MPH. Winds will start to calm down come the evening.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping our conditions dry and pretty warm. We will see temperatures 10-15 degrees above our seasonal normal.

We are warming up and quickly, check out our morning temperatures, we are expected to be in the low 70s and jump to 80-degrees by lunchtime. Lots of sunshine is in our forecast today and that won't help us with these warmer temperatures. Make sure to wear your sunglasses and lather up on sunscreen.

As we didn't think we could get any warmer during our winter season, come tomorrow we will see temperatures rise into the upper 80s. These warmer temperatures are sticking with us for the remainder of the week, this will be a good time to wear shorts and flip-flops.