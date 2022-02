February 10th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Our above average warmth continues, as high pressure continues to strengthen from off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

We've managed eclipse the mid 80s for our daytime highs, with higher expectations for Friday.

In the meantime, we've had winds gusting between 20 to 35 miles per hour.

The current warming trend should hit it's peak on Saturday, before a gradual slide begins on Sunday.