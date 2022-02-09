80-degrees by the afternoon with warmer temperatures on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are warming up! We are expected to reach our first 80-degree temperature for the year. With these warmer temperatures and still being in the winter season temperatures are above normal.

Winds from the North are bringing us breezy conditions for today as our winds speeds will be 10 to 15 MPH with possible gusts of 10 to 20 MPH.

A ridge of high pressure is bringing us dry conditions and even warmer temperatures. Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees over our seasonal average.

By tomorrow temperatures will be even warmer as our afternoon high is expected to climb in the mid 80s. This warming trend will continue we can expect to possibly reach the upper 80s towards the end of the week.