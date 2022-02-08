News 11 Weather Authority: Warming begins

February 7th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As we begin our 1st full week of the month of February, our recent cold snap is on the verge of becoming a memory.

High pressure from the West is progressive growing in strength and has already elevated our daytime highs to the middle 70s.

The warming will continue for the next several days, as we will likely reach daytime highs in the 80s as soon as Wednesday of this week.

Expect clear and dry conditions to also prevail in the near future.