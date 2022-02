Warmer temps provide our first surge of 80 degree temps in the Desert Southwest in 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure anchored across the West will give Southern Arizona and Southeast California an extended stretch of sunny and mild weather. By the second half of the week, lower deserts will be spending afternoons well into the upper 70s and lower 80s. No rain is forecast through the weekend.