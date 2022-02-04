Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: A warmer weekend?

After a few chilly days, temperatures start to rise above normal near the end of the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The next few mornings will be cold, with freezing temperatures in higher terrain and sheltered valleys, but with a slow warming trend heading into next week. In fact, high temperatures in the lower deserts will rise into the 70s beginning Sunday and mid to upper 70s as early as Tuesday. Sunny skies, occasional breeziness, and rain-free conditions are in the forecast through next week

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

