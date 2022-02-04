Chilly for now but slowly warming up for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will see clear skies and lots of sunshine so hopefully that will help us stay warm as these chilly temperatures continue. However, notice we are expected to be slightly warmer today as our afternoon high will be in the mid-60s.

Our winds are staying breezy as they will be 10 to 20 MPH. There could be moments where we will experience some stronger winds throughout the day, but not expected to deal with gusty winds like we did this earlier this week. Keep in mind as we go into the weekend these breezy conditions will continue.

We will cool off tonight to cold to even freezing temperatures. Make sure to grab a jacket and bundle up if you have any Friday night plans.

By tomorrow we will see some lingering clouds for our Saturday with mostly clear skies, however we will still see lots of sunshine. We can also expect warmer temperatures as we are slowly starting to warm up. We are looking at the mid to upper 60s and by next week where we could see even low 80-degree temperatures.