Calmer winds, but still staying breezy and chilly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Areas are dealing with chilly to cold temperatures this morning. There is a Freeze Warning for La Paz County and is for freezing temperatures. The warning will stay in place until 9 a.m. this morning. Make sure to keep your pets indoors, cover your plants and check on your pipes.

As far as our forecast today we can expect lots of sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will still be chilly in the afternoons and below our normal, our average is 72-degrees.

Yesterday we were dealing with gusty winds and our highest gust for Yuma was 41 MPH. Today our winds will be much calmer we can expect breezy conditions with winds 15 to 25 MPH for today.

Our mornings and nights will continue to be chilly to cold temperatures over the next few days. However, we are expected to slowly start to warm up and will eventually reach above normal temperatures for our afternoons by next week.