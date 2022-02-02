Gusty winds for today along with cooler temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we are dealing with cooler temperatures as our high will be in the lower 60s. We are expected to be below our normal and our average is 72-degrees. We are starting off with windy conditions and that will be a big part of our forecast for today.

Due to the windy conditions the National Weather Service Phoenix issued a Wind & Blowing Dust Advisory for Yuma County and that will go into effect today at 11 A.M. until 8 P.M. tonight with gusts up to 50 MPH. Blowing dust and sand is possible so make sure to take precaution. If you encounter blowing dust while driving, make sure to pull off the road and put your car in park for safety.

Our wind speeds are expected to be 30 to even 40 MPH all throughout the day and even tonight.

Might want to bundle up, we will be dealing with cold temperatures tonight our temperatures will drop into the low 40s and upper to even lower 30s. We can expect our mornings and nights to be cold to even freezing especially over the next few days.

Due to these cold temperatures there's a Freeze Warning for La Paz County that will go into effect at 11 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to expected freezing temperatures. Make sure to keep your pets in doors, cover your plants and check on your pipes during these colder temperatures.