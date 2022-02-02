News 11 Weather Authority: Winds arriving

February 1st, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A large scale trough is approaching the Desert Southwest and is already starting to bring stiff winds to our area.

Wind gusts should start to pick up overnight, with gusts that could range from 20-30 miles per hour.

Those gusts could increase from 35-45 miles per hour on Wednesday with a Wind Advisory that's slated from 11 amd to 8 pm Mountain time.

Those winds will also carry in much colder air, as our daytime highs will dip down to the mid to low 60s for the rest of the week.