News 11 Weather Authority: Murky with no rain

January 31st, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure that emerged over the weekend continues to keep our mercury slightly above normal on this Monday.

The inclusion of thick cloud coverage from the West will also factor in for a milder than normal evening ahead, with overnight temperatures up to several degrees above normal levels.

With that, there is no moisture association.

Because of that, we're not expecting any rain anytime soon.

A strong trough will start to effect our area this coming Wednesday, with winds out of the Northwest blowing from 15-25 miles per hour; with gusts ranging from 35 to 45 miles per hour in some cases.

This will usher in much cooler conditions, as our daytime high will temporarily dip into the low 60s.