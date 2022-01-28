Breezy to possible windy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) — We are starting our Friday chilly and seeing extra clouds. We can expect to see more clouds by lunchtime to even cloudy skies by tonight. Temperatures are starting to warm up as we will be in the lower 70s for today.

We are dealing with breezy conditions and come later this morning we are expected to deal with stronger winds, with winds 15 to 25 MPH and possible gusts up to 40 MPH.

Later tonight our winds will continue to remain breezy and temperatures will cool down to the mid 49 and upper 30s so the wind won't help us stay warm.

A ridge of high pressure will bring us warmer temperatures come this weekend. We will warm up into the mid and possibly upper 70s with Sunday expected to be our warmest day. For our weekend ahead we will stay warm, dry, breezy and see some clouds sticking around.