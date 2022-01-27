Staying breezy and a slow warming begins

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting off the day chilly and will warm up into the low 70s and upper 60s by the afternoon it's expected to be slightly warmer. Yesterday's high was 70-degrees and today we are expected to reach 71-degrees, slowly starting to warm back up.

Breezy conditions continue to be part of our forecast. We are expected to experience stronger winds later this morning with gusts 10 to 20 MPH which will continue throughout the day.

We will still start to warm up as a ridge of high pressure is getting closer to the Desert Southwest. We will see extra clouds come tomorrow but our conditions are staying nice and dry. By the weekend we will have warmer temperatures with Sunday expected to be the warmest day this week.