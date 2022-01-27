Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect for Northeastern Imperial county until 1:00 p.m. PST on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  A weather disturbance passing to our northeast will deliver breezy to locally windy conditions tonight into Friday. high pressure settles over the region into the weekend, a slight warming trend  
is expected. An upper level low pressure will pass through the southwestern United States early next week, but effects will be mostly limited to slightly cooler temperatures and a few clouds.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

