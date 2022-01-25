First Alert Forecast: Patchy blowing dust

After a calm Monday, look for windy conditions after noon on Tuesday making way for periods of blowing dust and sand

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Anticipate breezy to windy conditions for areas generally along and west of the Lower Colorado River Valley Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday as a dry weather disturbance moves through the region. A warming trend will commence during the latter half of the week as high pressure builds across the western United States.