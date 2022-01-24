Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions continue

Despite some spot showers over the weekend, conditions to remain dry for at least the next week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  Dry conditions will persist with no rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days. Anticipate breezy to windy conditions for areas generally along and west of the Lower Colorado River Valley Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday as a dry weather disturbance moves through the region. A warming trend will commence during the latter half of the week as high pressure builds across the western United States.  

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

