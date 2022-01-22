News 11 Weather Authority: Weekend wind

January 21st, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As we roll into the weekend, a potent low pressure disturbance is already bringing some precipitation into portions of the Southwest U.S.

The disturbance has instituted a wind advisory for the Northeastern part of Imperial County and portions of the Colorado River corridor North of Yuma.

We could have wind gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour through Saturday.

Expect daytime highs to be near normal through Sunday, before we get a gradual increase through next week.