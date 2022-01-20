News 11 Weather Authority: Mild and sunny

January 19th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - We continue to see a trend that's lasted most of this new year.

Above average temperatures continue to show no signs of going anywhere.

High pressure anchored in the East Pacific continues to bring that warm influence to the Desert Southwest.

A developed trough in the interior West is keeping our mercury from rising much more than a few degrees above normal.

Those 2 weather influences will continue to keep our daytime highs in the low to mid 70's for the next week or so.