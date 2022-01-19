Skip to Content
Staying warm with lots of sunshine and clear skies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) We reached the middle of our week and we will be dealing with much drier conditions as yesterday's storm system weakens and leaves the region.

It's going to be a beautiful day! We will have great conditions and temperatures staying warm. We will be dealing with clear skies and lots of sunshine throughout the day.

We will have a light breeze with us for our afternoon and evening, but we aren't expected to deal with any extreme gusty winds as winds will stay nice and calm.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping temperatures warm here in the Desert Southwest. We can expect temperatures to stay in the 70s for the remainder of the week. And that sunshine is staying put this week along with dry conditions.

