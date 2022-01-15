News 11 Weather Authority: Mild holiday weekend ahead
January 14th, 2022
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Our warmer Winter is continuing to play out in mid January, as the persistent ridge of high pressure continues to hold it's ground in much of the West.
A weak disturbance will trigger some light winds a temporary mercury dip before going back up to daytime highs in the mid to high 70s by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Expect the temperatures to take a gradual and slight rise beyond the holiday weekend.
