Local Forecast
News 11 Weather Authority: Mild holiday weekend ahead

January 14th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Our warmer Winter is continuing to play out in mid January, as the persistent ridge of high pressure continues to hold it's ground in much of the West.

A weak disturbance will trigger some light winds a temporary mercury dip before going back up to daytime highs in the mid to high 70s by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Expect the temperatures to take a gradual and slight rise beyond the holiday weekend.

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

