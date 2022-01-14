News 11 Weather Authority: Wind on the horizon

January 13th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The long succession of above average temps continues here at home, as high pressure continues to stay in firm control in the Western U.S.

Meanwhile, a weak embedded disturbance in the East Pacific will continue to usher in some cloud coverage.

In addition to this, expect some wind to develop for Friday and Saturday in Eastern Imperial County and parts of Western Yuma County.

We could receive wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

This will likely bring our daytime highs back down to the mid to low 70s by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.